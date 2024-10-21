Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total value of C$787,235.93. In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE TOY opened at C$32.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.77. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.35.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

