Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STWD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.