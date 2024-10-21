Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 37 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Visa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 885,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $247,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $290.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.88. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

