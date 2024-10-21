Stifel Canada Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mattr

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Mattr in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.18 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

