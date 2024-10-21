Stifel Canada Lowers Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2024

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACFree Report) – Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.1 %

LAC stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.