StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Trading Down 22.7 %
Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
