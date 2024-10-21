StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Barnes Group stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,587,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,565,000 after buying an additional 60,152 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after buying an additional 259,957 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,576,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

