StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $322.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.76 and its 200-day moving average is $313.40. Enstar Group has a one year low of $229.57 and a one year high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enstar Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Enstar Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 759.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

