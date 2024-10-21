StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $322.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.76 and its 200-day moving average is $313.40. Enstar Group has a one year low of $229.57 and a one year high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enstar Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.