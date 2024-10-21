StockNews.com Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INFN
Infinera Trading Up 2.2 %
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $104,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $112,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.