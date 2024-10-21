Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

