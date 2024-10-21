Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $97.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.