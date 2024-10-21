Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $137.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

