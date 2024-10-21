Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $228.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

