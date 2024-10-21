Stride (LRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $64.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. Stride has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Stride from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

