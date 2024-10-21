Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 108,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $369.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $255.22 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

