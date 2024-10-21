Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 338.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $297.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.