Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $72.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 price target (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,609,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after buying an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.