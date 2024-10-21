Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Surge Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

ZPTAF stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

