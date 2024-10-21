Susquehanna Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $85.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.51.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.