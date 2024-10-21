T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.2% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.