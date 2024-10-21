Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Carrhae Capital LLP

Carrhae Capital LLP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,249 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 7.2% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $63,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $200.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.