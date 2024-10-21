Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $268.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

TLN stock opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Talen Energy has a one year low of $51.81 and a one year high of $197.61.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $1.33. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talen Energy stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Talen Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

