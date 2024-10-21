Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,872,074 shares in the company, valued at $175,503,766.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 867,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNGX opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.81. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

