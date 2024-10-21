TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $15.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.
TASK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.29. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.15 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
