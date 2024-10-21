TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637,210 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for 6.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Zillow Group worth $27,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,696.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.