TD Securities Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$31.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.75.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$28.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$28.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -52.00%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $851,244. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.