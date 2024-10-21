Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $450.06 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $458.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

