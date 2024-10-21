Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $28,171.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,276.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $56,468 in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $2.04 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

