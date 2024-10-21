Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 137.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.