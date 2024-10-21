Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $60.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 11.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Terex by 26.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 181.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

