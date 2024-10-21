Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Position Raised by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 269,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Terex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Terex Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TEX opened at $56.14 on Monday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

