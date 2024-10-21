Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.