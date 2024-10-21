The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) to Issue $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Hilliard Price Performance
Shares of Hilliard stock opened at $400.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.01. Hilliard has a 12-month low of $315.00 and a 12-month high of $400.00.
About Hilliard
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilliard
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Don’t Miss These 3 Japanese Stocks as Interest Rates Climb
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Oversold But Ready to Rally: 5 Stocks to Watch Now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Massive SoFi Stock Rally Incoming After Fortress News
Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.