The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) to Issue $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Hilliard stock opened at $400.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.01. Hilliard has a 12-month low of $315.00 and a 12-month high of $400.00.

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

