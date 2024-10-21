The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.49.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

