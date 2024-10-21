The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

