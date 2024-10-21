The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AILE. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

iLearningEngines Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AILE opened at $1.61 on Monday. iLearningEngines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27.

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iLearningEngines, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for learning automation. The company’s AI learning and engagement platform offers a cloud-based, mobile, offline, and multimedia capabilities that is used to deliver personalized learning and engagement modules. Its platform includes Learning Experience Platform, that addresses the corporate learning market; and Information Intelligence Platform which addresses the information management, analytics, and automation markets.

