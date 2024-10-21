The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $123,000 Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Funko were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Funko by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 654,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Funko by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,201.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $945,201.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,805 shares of company stock worth $415,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.20. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

