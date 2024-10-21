The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $92,000 in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATNM shares. B. Riley downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $54.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

