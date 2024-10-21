The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,452 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $355.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZVRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Zevra Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

