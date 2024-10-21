The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,531,103 shares in the company, valued at $50,124,412. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

MeiraGTx Trading Up 3.4 %

MeiraGTx stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.29. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 1,146.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

