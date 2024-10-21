The Mexico Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MXF opened at $14.84 on Monday. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

In other news, Director Claudia Janez acquired 2,576 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $39,824.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,824.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

