The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

