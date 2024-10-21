The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 6.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

