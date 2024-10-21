The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $97.28 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

