Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.30. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

