Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $297.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after buying an additional 239,176 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $38,070,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $34,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

