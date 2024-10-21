Travel + Leisure (TNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

