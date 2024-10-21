Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $13.35 on Monday. Tri City Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

