Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
Tri City Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $13.35 on Monday. Tri City Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.
About Tri City Bankshares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tri City Bankshares
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Massive SoFi Stock Rally Incoming After Fortress News
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Intuitive Surgical Confirms Bullish Flag: 25% to 30% Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.