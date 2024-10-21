TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 7.74% of TriMas worth $80,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TriMas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $28.32 on Monday. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.