Trinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 114.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

